Donald Trump Says He’s Open to Being House Speaker For a ‘Short Period’
OH, HOW GENREROUS
Donald Trump says he’s generously offered up his services to be an interim Speaker of the House until GOP brass can sort out which Republican it wants in Congressional leadership for the long-term. Trump told Fox News that he’s been approached by lawmakers and was queried about his interest in the position, which he’s technically eligible to hold despite not being a member of Congress. “I have been asked to speak as a unifier because I have so many friends in Congress,” Trump said. “If they don’t get the vote, they have asked me if I would consider taking the speakership.” The ex-president made clear that becoming House Speaker would not deter from his plans to retake the White House in next year’s presidential election. Other names that have been floated as a potential House Speaker to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) include Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Tom Emmer (R-MN), and Steve Scalise (R-LA).