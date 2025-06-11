Is there a harder person to shop for than dad? Every time you ask him what he wants, it’s “I don’t need anything.” These picks from JBL—well known for its outstanding earbuds, headphones, and speakers—are sure to prove him wrong. JBL is slashing prices by up to 40% on its most-popular products. This deal ends on 6/15, so add these to your cart now.

The Charge 6 is a complete reimagining of its popular predecessor. This compact Bluetooth speaker uses JBL’s latest AI Sound Boost technology which analyzes music in real time to reduce distortions and deliver impeccable audio performance. Dad can take the Charge 6 anywhere without worry—it’s waterproof, dust proof, and even doubles as a power bank to recharge his phone.

JBL touts the Tour Pro 3 as its smartest wireless earbuds yet. The touchscreen on the charging case lets dad check who’s calling, read messages, and see what’s playing—all without reaching for his phone. The earbuds have real-time adaptive noise cancelling, spatial audio, and JBL’s Hi-Res Pro Sound. The results? An immersive cinematic sound experience.

Your dad will steal the spotlight at the next pool party or BBQ with the PartyBox 520. Like the Charge 6, the PartyBox 520 uses AI Sound Boost tech to deliver audio so crisp, it feels like you’re hearing the songs performed live. It has 15 hours of battery life, features wheels for easy movement, and can put on light shows with glowing patterns and strobes effects to keep the party going long after the sun sets.

