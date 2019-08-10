CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump Says Kim Jong Un Offered Apology in Long Letter
President Donald Trump started the first morning of his summer vacation tweeting about the long letter he received from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who apparently apologized for the fifth round of missile launches in defiance of a ban on such activity. Trump wrote that Kim stated, “very nicely” that he would like to meet and restart negotiations “as soon as the joint U.S./South Korea joint exercise are over.” Trump added that the letter was long and that Kim spent “much of it complaining about the ridiculous and expensive exercises.” Trump, who has been exceptionally forgiving of the North Korean leader’s defiance of a ban on missile testing, added that the letter also contained “a small apology for testing the short range missiles, and that this testing would stop when the exercises end.” Trump wrote that he looked forward to meeting the North Korean leader “in the not too distant future!” adding, “A nuclear free North Korea will lead to one of the most successful countries in the world!”