Trump Names His Dream 2024 Election Opponent: Meghan Markle
‘HOPE THAT HAPPENS’
The 2020 presidential election was one of the most dramatic in modern history—but this would be on a whole other level. Donald Trump has named Meghan Markle as his dream 2024 opponent after a highly dubious report in Britain claimed she was plotting a future run. The initial rumor came from the Daily Mail last week, which cited an unnamed figure from the opposition Labour Party as saying that Markle has been networking among “senior Democrats” to plan her run. That pretty ridiculous claim reached Trump’s ear Tuesday night when it was brought up during a Fox News Primetime interview with Maria Bartiromo. “I hope that happens. If that happened, I think I’d have an even stronger feeling toward running,” Trump said. He went on to say he’s “not a fan” of Markle because of how she’s treated Queen Elizabeth II, whom Trump appears to believe is his friend. “I know the queen, as you know,” he said. “I have met with the queen and I think the queen is a tremendous person.”