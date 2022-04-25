Trump Says Harry Is ‘Whipped’ by Meghan Markle and Should Be Stripped of Title
‘IT’LL END AND IT’LL END BAD’
Donald Trump has said Prince Harry is “whipped” by his wife, Meghan Markle, like “no person I have ever seen” and called for the couple to be stripped of their royal titles. In an interview with Piers Morgan, to be screened Monday evening on a new Rupert Murdoch-owned news channel called TalkTV, the former president said the queen should have told Harry and Meghan “You no longer have titles,” adding that Harry “has been so disrespectful to the country.” The twice-divorced Trump told Morgan that he thought Meghan and Harry would eventually split and that “Harry’s gonna go back on his hands and knees back into the beautiful city of London.” Trump said his forecast should be taken seriously because “I’ve been a very good predictor, as you know. I predicted almost everything. It’ll end and it’ll end bad.” He added: “Harry is whipped… I won’t use the full expression but Harry is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen.” Trump added that when he met the queen, their scheduled 20-minute meeting ran to more than an hour “because she liked me and I liked her and she let it be known.”