Trump: DeSantis ‘Begged’ for Endorsement With ‘Tears’ in His Eyes

Donald Trump is going scorched earth on his perceived 2024 foes, with special aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Trump, who recently took a swipe at DeSantis for being “disloyal,” said the Republican wouldn’t have been elected in 2018 without his help. “He had nothing! He was dead, he was leaving the race, he came over and he begged me, begged me, for an endorsement,” Trump said on The Hugh Hewitt Show. “There were tears coming down from his eyes. He said ‘if you endorse me, I’ll win.’” The former president also said Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was a “disappointment” after he didn’t properly appreciate the help Trump gave him to win his primary.