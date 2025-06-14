Trump Seeks Delay in $20 Billion CBS Lawsuit Amid Settlement Talks
President Donald Trump’s lawyers are asking a Texas federal court to delay key deadlines in his $20 billion lawsuit against CBS, citing “active settlement discussions” and ongoing mediation with the network. The case stems from a 2024 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris that Trump claims was deceptively edited, causing him “mental anguish and confusion.” CBS News denies Trump’s accusation of deceitful editing and says the network handed over footage and transcripts of the interview to the FCC. Trump dismissed an initial $15 million settlement offer and is now demanding at least $25 million and an apology. The suit comes as Paramount, CBS’ parent company, seeks regulatory approval for its pending $8 billion merger with Skydance Media—a deal that is now under added scrutiny. California lawmakers have launched an investigation into whether reaching a settlement with the president in order to finalize the merger would violate federal bribery laws. All parties have agreed to the delay, which would push filings into July.