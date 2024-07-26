Donald Trump Seen in Public Without Ear Bandage

Donald Trump ditched his ear bandage for his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday. The former president’s right ear returned to public life after being injured during the assassination attempt on the former president on July 13.

The former president’s large bandage became an impromptu fashion statement during the Republican National Convention with some attendees donning DIY wound dressings. Following the convention, Trump swapped out his bulky white gauze for a thin nude bandage.

Photos from Trump’s sit down with Netanyahu appear to show the former president’s ear intact without major scabbing or scarring. In one image, the former president points out the site of injury to the Israeli prime minister.

According to former White House physician Ronny Jackson, a bullet took the top of Trump’s ear off. On Wednesday, however, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that investigators did not know if the former president was grazed by a bullet or shrapnel during the shooting.

Jackson slammed the FBI Director in a letter posted on Truth Social in which he doubled down on his claim that Trump was struck by a bullet and said Wray was “wrong and inappropriate to suggest anything else.”

The former president’s campaign spokesperson also responded to Wray’s comments, calling his sworn testimony “conspiracy bullshit.”