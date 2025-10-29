Trump Serenaded With Anthem YMCA as He Lands in South Korea

South Korea played Donald Trump as they welcomed him on the latest leg of his Asian diplomacy tour, serenading the president with an orchestral rendition of the YMCA as he stepped off Air Force One. The song, which was regularly used by Trump on the election trail, has been a fixture of his latest tour. The president danced to it on board a U.S.aircraft carrier in Japan as he addressed troops following a joint appearance with the country’s new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi. But while Trump didn’t burst out dancing this time, he did appear to be enamored by the gifts presented to him by South Korea’s president Lee Jae Myung, which included a gold crown. He was also awarded the Grand Order of Mugunghwa medal, the country’s highest decoration, and named after South Korea’s national flower, a pink hibiscus. President Lee wore a gold tie to the event, which his office said “reflects President Trump’s taste for gold, captures the golden future of the South Korea-US alliance and the status of South Korea.”

President @realDonaldTrump lands in South Korea and is greeted with YMCA 🤣🇺🇸🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/73PmeYdZ5G — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) October 29, 2025

Reuters