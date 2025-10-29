Politics

Trump Serenaded With Anthem YMCA as He Lands in South Korea

CROWNED

The president was gifted a crown by his South Korean counterpart.

GYEONGJU, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he is presented with the Grand Order of Mugunghwa and the Silla gold crown by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the Gyeongju National Museum on October 29, 2025 in Gyeongju, South Korea. Trump is in South Korea for the APEC meetings, following an appearance at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, and a trip to Japan, where he called on Japanese Emperor Naruhito and new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

South Korea played Donald Trump as they welcomed him on the latest leg of his Asian diplomacy tour, serenading the president with an orchestral rendition of the YMCA as he stepped off Air Force One. The song, which was regularly used by Trump on the election trail, has been a fixture of his latest tour. The president danced to it on board a U.S.aircraft carrier in Japan as he addressed troops following a joint appearance with the country’s new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi. But while Trump didn’t burst out dancing this time, he did appear to be enamored by the gifts presented to him by South Korea’s president Lee Jae Myung, which included a gold crown. He was also awarded the Grand Order of Mugunghwa medal, the country’s highest decoration, and named after South Korea’s national flower, a pink hibiscus. President Lee wore a gold tie to the event, which his office said “reflects President Trump’s taste for gold, captures the golden future of the South Korea-US alliance and the status of South Korea.”

