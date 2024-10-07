Trump Sets Opening for Second Scotland Golf Course Amid Local Outcry
Former president and links enthusiast Donald Trump plans to open a second golf course in Scotland’s Aberdeenshire next summer. Adopting the surname of his Scottish-born mother, Mary, the MacLeod Course will add an additional 18 holes next to the original course at Menie-based Trump International Golf Links resort, which was built in 2012. Trump’s son Eric claims the combined courses will be the “the greatest 36 holes in golf,” while Trump International brags that the new MacLeod, first approved in 2019, will be “one of the most environmentally-friendly and sustainable” ever built. The sand dunes at the course were previously classified as a nationally important protected environment by government conservation agency NatureScot, but that status was revoked in 2020 after it was ruled that Trump’s developments had “partially destroyed” their special features. Trump has also been approved to build a $196 million 550-house development, which nearly 3,000 local residents objected to and a miserly three supported.