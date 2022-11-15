Trump Shares Demon God Conspiracy Bullsh*t on Eve of 2024 Election Announcement
HELL ON EARTH
Former President Donald Trump appears to be eagerly embracing support from conspiracy theorists ahead of his expected announcement of a new bid for the White House in 2024. “Hopefully TODAY will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform early Tuesday, hours after he “retruthed” an image by a user named God_Bless_Trump who warned of demon gods running the world. One side of the picture showed Trump’s face above the text “We Love You, President Trump! God Bless You!” The other side had a rambling, conspiracy-flecked screed about Trump’s motivations for running for the most powerful elected office in the world. Despite the fact that he “has it all,” the post said, “perhaps he could not stomach the thought of mass murders occurring to satisfy Moloch,” referring to an ancient god of child sacrifice. “Perhaps he could not stomach the thought of children being kidnapped, drugged, and raped while leaders/law enforcement of the world turn a blind eye,” the post continued, echoing the tropes of the QAnon conspiracy about a secret satanic ring of global child sex trafficking.