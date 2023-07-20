Trump Shares Menacing Video as Jan. 6 Indictment Looms
‘IF YOU F*CK AROUND’
As the threat of a third indictment looms, Donald Trump reposted a threatening video message on Truth Social from a verified MAGA account on Thursday—the same day a federal grand jury convened to determine whether to charge the ex-president over Jan. 6. “If you fuck around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before,” Trump is heard saying in the 9-second-long clip. Dramatic music plays in the background as a black-and-white photo of Trump zooms out and his 2024 campaign logo appears. While the audio itself is from a 2020 conversation about Iran, the message seems to target special counsel Jack Smith, one of Trump’s current biggest foes. Earlier this week, Trump lost his mind after prosecutors warned him that he is the target of another criminal investigation. On Truth Social, Trump declared it was “HORRIFYING NEWS for our Country” and labeled Smith as “deranged.