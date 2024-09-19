Donald Trump appeared to express surprise Wednesday that “a woman,” Kamala Harris, is “somehow doing better” than Joe Biden in the election race against him.

In a freewheeling and mostly lighthearted appearance on the Fox News talk show Gutfeld!, Trump as is typical rattled off a few recycled old bits—military pilots who look “better” than Tom Cruise and told him they saw UFOs, was brought back from June, for example.

But when it came time to discuss his second Democratic opponent in this year’s presidential election, the Republican nominee appeared taken aback that someone of the opposite gender was doing comparatively well.

“[Joe Biden] was pretty much gone,” Trump said of Democratic machinations that eventually forced the president to drop out of the race earlier this year. “They said, ‘Joe, it’s over, you’re getting out’... and they were very nasty… He got out.”

“And they put her in,” the former president added. “And she somehow—a woman—somehow she’s doing better than he did.” Trump emphasized the words “a woman” by sitting up straight and putting both hands in front of him, lightly cupping the air.

Recent polls also suggest Harris is doing better than Trump, including a Fox News poll released Wednesday that has her up two points nationally.

Trump then reverted back to his canned bits, saying he doesn’t think Harris’ success “can last because she’s so weak on people coming in, she was the border czar.” Harris was never given the portfolio of border czar, according to officials, and was instead tasked with diplomatic efforts to reduce poverty and other factors that cause emigration from Central and South America.