Donald Trump Shuns Jeff Sessions, Endorses Rival Tommy Tuberville in Alabama Senate Runoff
President Trump shunned his former attorney general Jeff Sessions Tuesday and instead endorsed former college football coach Tommy Tuberville in the close runoff for the Alabama Senate seat. Trump had earlier agreed not to weigh in on the contentious primary vote, but on Tuesday he clearly couldn’t hold back any longer. “Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University,” the president tweeted Tuesday night. “He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down!” Trump went on to write that Tuberville will “protect your Second Amendment (which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets.” Tuberville has the most votes going into the March 31 runoff vote, and looked set to win even before the presidential seal of approval. “He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama,” Trump wrote. “Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama!”