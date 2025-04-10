Trump Signs Executive Order to ‘Make America’s Showers Great Again’
President Donald Trump has declared victory in his “shower wars” with the Democrats, signing an executive order to lift restrictions on water pressure so he could “take care of my beautiful hair.” The order, which redefines the term “showerhead,” ends an Obama/Biden-era environmental regulation on water pressure and the White House says it will “make America’s showers great again.” The previous ruling, which ensured that showers and taps should not pour more than 2.5 gallons per minute, was repealed by Trump during his first term after he complained about not being able to wash his hands properly, but was later reinstated by President Joe Biden. But as from today, “No longer will showerheads be weak and worthless,” says the White House. “By restoring shower freedom, President Trump is following through on his commitment to dismantle unnecessary regulations and put Americans first.” As he signed the order in the Oval Office, Trump told onlookers “I like to take a nice shower to take care of my beautiful hair. You have to stand under the shower for 15 minutes until it gets wet. It comes out, drip, drip, drip. It’s ridiculous.”
