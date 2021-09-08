Donald Trump Signs Up to Call Boxing Match on 20th Anniversary of 9/11
‘I LOVE GREAT FIGHTERS!’
On Saturday, the United States will pause for a moment of reflection on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Donald Trump, however, will reportedly be calling a boxing match at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. According to ESPN, Trump and his eldest son, Donald Jr., have signed up to provide commentary on Saturday’s four-bout event headlined by Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort. In a statement, Trump said: “I love great fighters and great fights... I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.” Meanwhile, President Joe Biden reportedly plans to visit all three 9/11 memorial sites to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks.