Trump Skipped Out on Fans After Promising ‘Food for Everybody’: Report
CHEAPSKATE
In a development that should surprise exactly no one, it turns out that former President Donald Trump reportedly ditched a restaurant full of his supporters without paying after promising he’d get “food for everyone!” Shortly after his Miami arraignment on Tuesday afternoon, a pitstop was made at a Little Havana eatery called Versailles Café. Patrons there cheered him on, prayed for him, and sang him “Happy Birthday” (a day early, but who’s counting?). But an unnamed source with knowledge of the situation told the Miami New Times on Thursday that Trump had lingered for about 10 minutes—not nearly enough time for anyone to order anything before he finished shaking hands and whisked himself out of the joint. The New York Times reported on Tuesday that the former president didn’t dine at Versailles, preferring to have some McDonald’s on a private plane back to New Jersey.