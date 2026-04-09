Trump Slams ‘Evil’ Reporters for Exposing His Unraveling Peace Plan

President Donald Trump has attacked “evil” reporters for exposing his Iran peace plan, which started to unravel shortly after it was announced.

Early on Wednesday, Trump reneged on threats to flatten Iran and trumpeted a ceasefire deal in what he called “a big day for World Peace!”

What ensued was chaos, as inconsistent statements from Iran contradicted elements of a U.S. peace plan touted by the 79-year-old president. CNN strayed into Trump’s crosshairs over its coverage of the confusion, as did The New York Times.

“The Failing New York Times and Fake News CNN each reported a totally FAKE TEN POINT PLAN on the Iran negotiations which was meant to discredit the people involved in the peace process,” he raged at around 11 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday.

Trump's angry Truth Social post. Truth Social / Donald Trump

“All ten points were a made up HOAX - EVIL LOSERS!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

The president had earlier said that Iran had put forward a “workable” 10-point plan, saying it was a “basis on which to negotiate.” U.S. officials have discussed a broader framework, reportedly including more points.

Trump later posted a release from Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, saying that it was Iran’s “official statement.”

In it, Araghchi said that the Strait of Hormuz would be opened if attacks on Iran stopped.

However, another Iranian statement was released by its Supreme National Security Council, claiming victory over Trump. “The enemy, in its unfair, unlawful, and criminal war against the Iranian nation, has suffered an undeniable, historic, and crushing defeat,” it read.

CNN reported on both, earning Trump’s ire. He responded with two Truth Social posts, accusing the network of sourcing the statement from a “fake news site.” He added that authorities were investigating whether it had committed a crime by doing so.

“CNN is being ordered to immediately withdraw this Statement with full apologies for their, as usual, terrible ‘reporting,’” the president wrote. “Results of the investigation will be announced in the near future.”

In a second post, published just before midnight Wednesday, Trump continued to criticize CNN, writing, “No one can believe that Fake News CNN put out a knowingly false and dangerous statement pretending it came from the upper levels of the Iranian Government.”

“CNN just got caught cheating - A very dangerous thing to do!”

In a statement, the network stood by its reporting.

Trump accused CNN of "cheating." Pool/Getty Images

Network heavyweight Jake Tapper responded on his show, saying the statements from Iran “did not fit the messaging that the Trump administration wanted to project,” prompting his meltdown.

Both parties have agreed that the main sticking point of a deal, the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, is important. Each side has agreed to let vessels through. However, Iran’s deal appears to demand complete control of the waterway, something it did not have before. Also, there is conflicting information about nuclear capabilities. Iranian statements appear to demand recognition of its enrichment programs, while statements from Trump appear to suggest this is non-negotiable.