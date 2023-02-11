Trump Slams ‘NO TALENT’ Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl
RUDE BOY
Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on pop star Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Super Bowl half time show on Sunday. The former president took to Truth Social to slam the “Umbrella” singer. “Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!,” he said. His comments came after Ronny Jackson, the Texas Republican congressman and Trump’s former White House doctor, called on the NFL to remove Rihanna from the Super Bowl half time show line-up for a 2020 incident where she went to the famed Cadillac Ranch in Texas and spray painted “Fuck Donald Trump” in an act of political protest that she called “art”. Jackson made it clear on social media that he was not a Rihanna fan. “She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!” Rihanna has a long-standing dislike of Trump. In 2018 she requested that he stop playing her music at his “tragic” rallies and a year later called him “the most mentally ill man in America” in an interview with Vogue.