Donald Trump Suffers Massive Slump in Latest Rasmussen Poll
President Donald Trump’s poll numbers have slipped dramatically, following his aggressive performance in the first presidential debate against Joe Biden and his infection with the coronavirus. Polling is merely a reflection of a state of the campaign at a given point in time and even then it’s not totally precise. Different polls can come out on the same day giving different reads on the election. And yet, there’s really no good news for the president right now. How bad is it? His favorite poll, the one conducted by the Republican-leaning Rasmussen, has him down 12 points in their daily tracker. Biden is clearly leading with 52 percent support among likely voters surveyed from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6.