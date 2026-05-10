Politics

Trump Sparks Confusion With Bizarre Insect Analogy

FLY ME A RIVER

The president introduced an imagined phenomenon as he crowed about his war with Iran.

Mary Papenfuss
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Donald Trump acts confused at to mock Joe Biden during a 2024 campaign event.
CHENEY ORR/REUTERS

Donald Trump has a lot to learn about insects.

The 79-year-old president gushed that Iran’s drones are falling from the sky just like an imposing number of butterflies do—a phenomenon that he seems to have pulled from thin air.

Drones Dropping Like Butterflies,” the president posted on Truth Social on Saturday, triggering double-takes across the platform with his clashing juxtaposition of an image of stunning blue butterflies flitting in the air next to burning drones plummeting toward the sea—two things that are not at all alike.

An AI generated image depicting drones “dropping like butterflies” into the ocean beside actual butterflies.
Donald Trump, 79, seems confused about how butterflies behave. Truth Social

Trump gave the analogy a test run in a Thursday post on Truth Social, where he bragged that the U.S. had “completely destroyed” three Iranian “warships” amid an attack in the Strait of Hormuz. He noted that the American forces also shot down drones that then plunged into the ocean “very much like a butterfly dropping to its grave!”

Dying or dead butterflies sometimes do fall from the sky, and may fall in extreme cold, but they tend not to tumble out of the sky like blasted drones.

Trump’s often odd word choices, syntax, and situational descriptions are among the behaviors that have raised concerns about his cognitive stability among medical experts and the American people.

Trump followed up the flying butterfly image with another AI post showing an American battleship blasting five Iranian drones out of the sky. The caption simply read: “Bye Bye, Drones.”

An AI-generated image of a warship blasting drones out of the sky with laser beams under the caption “Bye Bye, Drones.”
Trump spent his Saturday evening consumed by drones. Truth Social

Winging it again, Trump posted an AI image of 159 Iranian ships at sea waving giant flags, which is supposed to be the “Obama/Biden” era, and contrasted it with the same ships at the bottom of the ocean to demonstrate what be believes is his own administration’s military superiority.

Two AI generated images, side-by-side. The headline reads: 159 IRANIAN SHIPS. The image on the lefts show an armada carrying the Iranian flag under the sub-heading "Obama/Biden" and on the right the image shows the same armada on the bottom of the ocean underneath the sub-heading "Trump."
Trump used an AI image as proof of his military excellence. Truth Social

As much as Trump has enjoyed bringing dead butterflies into his war metaphors, he’s far less interested in them when it comes to policy.

His administration has repeatedly delayed protections under the Endangered Species Act for Monarch butterflies, which are at risk of extinction. Monarchs do need protection, but they have to wait behind more than 100 other species that also need help, the Trump administration said during the president’s first term in the White House.

Mary Papenfuss

Mary Papenfuss

Reporter

mary.papenfuss@thedailybeast.com

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