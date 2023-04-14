Trump Spends 8 Hours in New York AG’s Office Business Fraud Suit Deposition
GIFT OF THE GAB
Former President Donald Trump must have become intimately familiar with the offices of New York’s attorney general on Thursday, spending eight hours in the building for a second deposition in her $250 million business fraud lawsuit against him, according to NBC News. Trump arrived at Letitia James’ office in Manhattan just after 9:30 a.m. local time, with his vehicle leaving the area shortly after 6 p.m. It was not immediately clear what Trump was asked about, but a spokesperson for James’ office told NBC that Trump spoke a lot, and that James had been present for part of that time. On Thursday morning, Trump lawyer Alina Habba said in a statement that her client was “not only willing but also eager to testify” in the case, and that he “remains resolute in his stance that he has nothing to conceal.” Trump was considerably less verbose during his first deposition with James’ office in August, invoking his Fifth Amendment protections against self-incrimination more than 400 times.