Donald Trump, Still in Golf Shoes, Flies Unannounced Back Into D.C. But Why?
What would Donald Trump be doing flying into D.C.’s Dulles airport on Sunday night, still in his golf shoes? The former president’s unannounced and deliberately low-key return to the nation’s capital was captured by YouTuber Andrew Leyden, and set off a flurry of social-media speculation that Trump—accused of stealing classified documents on his departure from office—was arriving to answer some kind of indictment. “Trump in Washington. A thousand rumors rumble, No earthquake quite yet,” Project Lincoln co-founder Rick Wilson tweeted. It’s possible, of course, that Trump has come to play a round at his Virginia golf course, although the weather forecast for Monday is for rain.