Trump Still Thinks He’s Getting Those Boxes Back
DENIAL
Former President Donald Trump descended upon Truth Social on Thursday evening to largely reiterate his talking points from his Tuesday night speech in New Jersey—but did note that he still expects, at some point, to be given back everything federal authorities seized in their raid on Mar-a-Lago. In a typical all-caps screed, Trump reasoned that it should be clear to all how he had been “totally exonerated” of the 37 federal charges related to his mishandling of classified materials at the Florida estate. Rattling off his laundry list of enemies—“corrupt Joe Biden, the DOJ, deranged Jack Smith, and their radical left, Marxist thugs”—he asked when they planned “to drop all charges against me, apologize, and return everything that was illegally taken (Fourth Amendment) from my home? This was nothing other than election interference!!!”