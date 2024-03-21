Trump Strikes Agreement With RNC to Get His Legal Bills Paid: Report
Donald Trump has struck a unique fundraising agreement with the RNC that will see donations be directed to his campaign and a political action committee that pays his legal bills before the RNC gets a cut, the Associated Press reported Thursday, citing a fundraising invitation. That agreement ensures Trump will receive an influx of cash he can use to pay his lawyers as they fight legal battles on multiple fronts, including his quartet of criminal indictments from last year. The news comes as the Save America PAC has already doled out a whopping $76 million to Trump’s lawyers during the past two years. With his primary opponents soundly defeated in recent months, Trump completely took over the RNC in March—having some of his most loyal backers voted into key roles at his behest, including his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who took over its top fundraising position at a time when the committee is strapped for cash. Trump hopes to reverse that deficit at a high-dollar fundraising event in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 6. The DNC grilled Trump for the unique donor agreement on Thursday, saying in a statement it’s proof he’s a “grifter” in “financial disarray.”