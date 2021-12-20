Trump Sues New York AG in Latest Attempt to Blow Up Investigation Into His Businesses

Former President Donald Trump has filed suit against New York State Attorney General Letitia James in his latest desperate attempt to disrupt the civil investigation into his business practices.

According to The New York Times, Trump’s lawsuit was filed Monday and argues that James’ investigation violates his constitutional rights. “Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent,” the lawsuit reportedly reads.

However, as a “private citizen,” Trump has also invoked executive privilege in trying to prevent congressional investigators from obtaining White House records related to the January 6 storming of the Capitol and interviewing former aides under oath about the extent of Trump’s involvement in the failed insurrection.

Trump has repeatedly attacked James during her investigation into potential fraud inside the Trump Organization. Most recently, Trump accused James of “prosecutorial misconduct” following reports that she was seeking a deposition from Trump himself at the start of 2022.

James’ civil investigation got underway in March 2019, and has focused on whether Trump defrauded lenders by inflating the value of his assets.

Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba said in a Monday statement: “Letitia James targets President Trump with a callous disregard for the ethical and moral obligations she swore to abide by when she became Attorney General.”

Habba added: “She has short-changed the state by commencing this partisan investigation and has forever tarnished the sanctity of her office... By filing this lawsuit, we intend to not only hold her accountable for her blatant constitutional violations, but to stop her bitter crusade to punish her political opponent in its tracks.”

A spokesman for Attorney General’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Separately, The Guardian reported Monday that Trump has become “increasingly agitated” following a series of court defeats in his bid to keep sensitive Jan. 6 documents out the hands of congressional investigators. The report states that Trump has been heard swearing at his TV while watching news coverage of the Capitol attack investigation.