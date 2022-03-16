Trump Suggests Pence Won’t Be His Running Mate in Potential 2024 Bid
PERMANENT RIFT
In an exclusive interview with the Washington Examiner, former President Donald J. Trump suggests he’s ruled out running with former Vice President Mike Pence if he decides to pursue a third presidential bid in 2024. Trump said their differences in the wake of the 2020 election were too deep to get past. “I don’t think the people would accept it,” Trump said. When Trump falsely alleged that the 2020 election results were fraudulent, he pushed Pence to use his authority to overturn the election, which the veep refused to do, saying the Constitution does not certify him to take such action. “Mike and I had a great relationship except for the very important factor that took place at the end. We had a very good relationship,” Trump told the newspaper. “I haven’t spoken to him in a long time.” Pence himself is reportedly considering a 2024 bid and has been working to distance himself from Trump and his platform.