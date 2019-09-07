CHEAT SHEET
Latest Targets
Donald Trump Suggests Two Washington Post Reporters be Banned From White House Grounds
An apparently angry President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday morning that two prestigious Washington Post writers should be prohibited from entering White House grounds due to what he called their “DISGUSTING & FAKE” reporting. Philip Rucker, the paper’s Washington bureau chief and Ashley Parker, a White House reporter for the paper were singled out in a tweet in which the president also retweeted his own earlier tweet of an op-ed by White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham and Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley titled “The Washington Post’s Lost Summer” published in the Washington Examiner refuting a story the duo wrote about Trump’s tumultuous summer. “The Washington Post’s @PhilipRucker (Mr. Off the Record) & @AshleyRParker, two nasty lightweight reporters, shouldn’t even be allowed on the grounds of the White House because their reporting is so DISGUSTING & FAKE,” the president tweeted. The White House has revoked press passes before. CNN’s Jim Acosta and Playboy reporter Brian Karem have both had their passes temporarily revoked.