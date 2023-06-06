Trump Super PAC Fat-Shames 2024 Contender Chris Christie
THAT’S LOW
The Donald Trump super PAC named @MAGAIncWarRoom has taken nearly no time to get a dig at the ex-president’s latest GOP foe in the 2024 presidential race, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie. “Ron DeSantis’ campaign is spiraling, and President Trump’s dominance over the Republican primary field has opened a mad rush to seize the mantle for runner-up,” Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for the super PAC, said in a statement. “Ron DeSantis is not ready for this moment, and Chris Christie will waste no time eating DeSantis’ lunch.” In response, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro tweeted “Also just applicable to lunch in general,” which Leavitt retweeted as an apparent reinforcement of her comments as a reference to Christie’s appearance. Christie, who went toe-to-toe with Trump in 2016 but lost, previously backed the MAGA Republican before becoming one of his most outspoken critics on the right. He filed his run earlier Tuesday.