Trumpers Allege Conspiracy as ABC Appears to Display Election Result

1
Trump Rage-Posts Through Night After Harris’ Massive D.C. Rally
'WHERE ARE THE JOBS?'
Janna Brancolini
Updated 10.30.24 11:55AM EDT 
Published 10.30.24 11:54AM EDT 
Donald Trump
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Donald Trump appears to be working through his crowd envy with a tried-and-true method: rage posting to Truth Social. After Vice President Kamala Harris drew 75,000 people to a rally at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., the former president fired off a series of angry late-night missives. “Kamala’s speech was terrible, full of lies and nothing new,” he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social in the middle of the night. “Where are the jobs? There are none!” Two hours later, he followed up with, “Pennsylvania is cheating, and getting caught, at large scale levels rarely seen before. REPORT CHEATING TO AUTHORITIES. Law enforcement must act, NOW!” The post was apparently in response to false reports that Pennsylvania officials had sent early voters home without ballots. Trump has a tendency to lash out on Truth Social when he’s upset, and although he claims nobody draws crowds like he does, the size of Harris’ rallies has been a sore spot throughout the campaign. A Harvard analysis found that Harris rallies draw, on average, twice as many attendees as Trump’s. The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department expected about 20,000 people to show up to Harris’s D.C. rally—roughly the same number that packed Madison Square Garden for Trump on Sunday. In fact, the vice president’s event ballooned to more than 52,000 people, causing overflow on the Washington Mall, before ultimately reach 75,000, a campaign official said.

2
Elon Musk’s Role in Campaign Prompts MAGA Concerns in Michigan
‘GRIFTERS’
Sean Craig
Updated 10.30.24 1:13PM EDT 
Published 10.30.24 1:05PM EDT 
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) joins former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5, 2024.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) joins former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) JIM WATSON/AFP

A MAGA world insider in Michigan is not happy with former president Donald Trump‘s decision to hand over responsibility for much of the swing state’s Republican ground game to billionaire Elon Musk. According to a report in Wired, the campaign efforts of Musk‘s America PAC in the Wolverine State—which is relying heavily on a low-grade mobile app with no geo-tracking that doesn’t even appear in the Android or Apple store, a potentially illegal $1 million daily lottery giveaway, and MAGA-infused vibes—has one anonymous Trump World strategist fretting about the Republican nominee’s purported Silicon Valley savior. “I think it’s what happens when you let a bunch of grifters take over,” the strategist told the magazine. “Sh-t is always gonna produce sh-t.” In addition to the lottery and app, Musk has funneled tens of millions of his own money into the PAC for canvassers, paid $30 an hour, to blitz swing states on Trump’s behalf. But, given the newfound operation, the Trump World strategist said “it’s hard to track the output, and thus the effectiveness of the output.” Trump’s Michigan campaign said it is “the most sophisticated and modern campaign, ever” and noted its dozens of campaign offices, 100 paid staff in the state, and 6,000 “Trump captains.”

Countdown to the Holidays With This Wine Advent Calendar Before It Sells Out
CHEERS
Updated 10.30.24 10:01AM EDT 
Published 10.30.24 12:00AM EDT 
A Wine Advent Calendar surrounded by the bottles of wine it includes.
Total Wine & More

Advent calendars are as fun as they are useful. They provide a daily treat and ensure you don’t forget the date! Very little has improved the system over the years, but one exception has emerged—wine!

It's The Most Winederful Time Of The Year Wine Advent
Selling fast
Buy At Total Wine & More$80

Total Wine & More has brought back the coveted It’s The Most Winederful Time Of The Year Wine Advent. It includes 24 distinct 187 ml. Bottles, which is a little over two standard glasses. That means you can play sommelier for the 24 days leading up to the holidays (or any special day). It’s a great way to treat yourself while you expand your pallet.

The calendar includes a range of wines to try. You get 13 red wines (including a bordeaux blend, red blends, cabernet, malbec, and pinot noir) and 11 whites (like chardonnay, pinot grigio, and sauvignon blanc). You’ll enjoy new notes and flavors with every bottle.

Enjoy trying a new wine each night with dinner. Or, save a few bottles and have an at-home flight. These calendars also make great holiday party gifts when you’re in a pinch.

It’s a wine-derful treat for friends, family, and yourself—but stocks may not last through Thanksgiving. So if you’re interested, don’t wait until the tryptophan hits.

3
WATCH: Trump Says No One Leaves His Rallies as Man Exits Behind Him
DON’T MIND ME
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Published 10.30.24 2:46PM EDT 
Donald Trump
X/screengrab

Donald Trump has long claimed that nobody leaves his rallies early. But the contrast between his words and reality have never been as sharply on display as they were during his rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina on Wednesday. In a moment that aired on Fox News and other networks—and was quickly highlighted by the Kamala Harris campaign on social media—Trump claimed that he “never has an empty seat” at his rallies. He then began attacking Harris directly for saying during their one debate that people leave the rallies early. “Nobody leaves early,” Trump said, just as a man behind him wearing a shirt with the former president‘s mugshot on it, could be seen walking out. If he “saw them leave early,” Trump said he would immediately stop talking and end the rally. “But I’ve never had to do that,” he said, continuing on without noticing what had happened. A couple of minutes later, Fox cut out of the rally to return to its regularly scheduled programming.

4
Dewan’s Fiancé Denies Laughing at Kravitz and Tatum’s Split
'GET A LIFE’
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.30.24 3:41PM EDT 
Published 10.30.24 2:59PM EDT 
Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum
Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum have broken off their engagement after about one year, according to reports. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Jenna Dewan’s fiancé is seemingly chiming in on Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz’s split. Dewan and Tatum were married for nine years before they split in 2018. Broadway star Steve Kazee, Dewan’s fiancé, posted “HAHAHAHA” on his Instagram shortly after the news broke Tuesday.

Steve Kazee's Instagram story on Oct. 29. Reads: HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Steve Kazee's Instagram story on Oct. 29. Screenshot

He then posted a TikTok about a houseplant dying and tagged Dewan. He followed that up with a series of explanation posts. “A guy can’t laugh about a houseplant Tik Tok in todays world I see…” he wrote. Later he shared photos of his own wilting plants. “See? It’s funny because it’s relatable. Get a life,” he posted. Kazee’s rep told Page Six that he was laughing at the TikTok he shared, not Kravitz and Tatum’s split. Kravitz and Tatum reportedly broke off their engagement after three years together. Tatum and Dewan finalized their divorce last month, six years after they separated.

Shop with Scouted

Knix Just Launched the First Fully-Customizable Shapewear Line
SHAPIN’ UP TO BE GREAT
Scouted Staff
Updated 10.23.24 1:51PM EDT 
Published 10.21.24 6:47PM EDT 
Knix PerfectCut Shapewear
Knix.

Shapewear has come a long, long way in the past few years, with premium brands launching more inclusive sizing and colorways as well as sexier styles. But never before have we seen customizable shapewear. Knix, a leader in innovative shapewear that is not only flattering but also body-positive and impressively comfortable to wear, recently debuted a game-changing personalized shapewear collection designed to work with your curves—not against them. The new shapewear line is designed with the brand’s patented PerfectCut technology, which allows you to literally tailor the shapewear to fit your body like a bespoke garment. Each of the shapewear items in this collection is designed with velvet perforations, allowing you to trim the item to your exact liking.

Knix PerfectCut Shapewear
Shop At Knix

The collection includes a range of shapewear garments, from high-rise bodysuits to leakproof briefs; Knix has created an industry-disrupting category that allows you to smooth, shape, and adjust your shapewear without going to a tailor. It’s the ultimate way to maximize your wardrobe’s versatility without investing in a handful of new items.

5
Trumpers Allege Conspiracy as ABC Appears to Display Election Result
‘THE CHEAT IS IN’
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.30.24 3:20PM EDT 
Published 10.30.24 3:10PM EDT 
Donald Trump
Donald Trump’s supporters were quick to allege fraud when an ABC affiliate appeared to air election results a week early. Jay Paul/Reuters

Right-wing conspiracy theorists were jolted to life when a local ABC affiliate appeared to show Kamala Harris winning the battleground state of Pennsylvania over Donald Trump on a ticker running beneath a broadcast of the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix on Sunday. The apparent election results—which aired on WNEP-TV, an affiliate in Moosic, Pennsylvania—had the Democrat garnering 52 percent of the votes, with Trump at 47. Current polling has the race for the state’s 19 electors at an exact deadlock. Frenzied social media skeptics were quick to allege massive fraud against Trump: “The cheat is in,” wrote user @TGrammie2 underneath an X with a screenshot of the ticker. “They leaked the script!” added user @JustinSutliffe. After the incident, a broadcaster for the channel said that the numbers were a mistake and did not reflect actual election results, The Daily Mail reported. “The numbers seen on the screen were randomly generated test results sent out to help news organizations make sure their equipment is working properly in advance of election night,” the broadcaster reportedly said. Trump, who alleged fraud after he lost the 2020 election, has urged his supporters to make 2024 “too big to rig.” Trump and Harris continue to campaign feverishly to win Pennsylvania and other battleground states.

6
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Endorses Trump
BLAST OFF
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.30.24 12:49PM EDT 
Buzz Aldrin
Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, endorsed Donald Trump for president in a statement released Tuesday. Aldrin highlighted Trump’s commitment to exploration in his endorsement. “Over the years, I have seen our government’s approach to space wax and wane, a fluctuating dynamic that has disappointed me from time to time,” Aldrin wrote. “Under President Trump’s first term, America saw a revitalized interest in space. His Administration reignited national efforts to get back to the Moon, and push on to Mars – programs that continue today.” Aldrin added that Trump reinstated the National Space Council and created the U.S. Space Force. He also pointed to “great advancements in the private sector space economy, led by visionaries like Elon Musk.”

7
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Engaged After 5 Years Together
WEDDING BELLS
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.30.24 2:08PM EDT 
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Actress Nina Dobrev and Olympian Shaun White are officially engaged after five years together. The couple announced the news with photos posted to Instagram and a Vogue article detailing the engagement plans. White told the magazine that he had originally planned to propose this summer, but changed his mind after Dobrev got into a dirt biking accident. Then he wanted to propose in Cape Town, South Africa in November, but scrapped that when Dobrev grew suspicious of his plans. Finally he settled on a restaurant in New York—until Dobrev said she felt under the weather and didn’t want to go.

So he crafted a fake invitation to a Vogue dinner with Anna Wintour. But instead of Anna, it was White at the restaurant. “I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him,” Dobrev told Vogue. Dobrev and White first met at a workshop organized by businessman Tony Robbins in 2019. They announced their relationship on Instagram in May 2020, and have been together ever since.

8
Diddy’s Sons Try to Brawl With Ray J in Defense of Their Dad
DADDY ISSUES
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.30.24 2:06PM EDT 
Published 10.30.24 11:30AM EDT 
(L-R) Justin Dior Combs, Christian Casey Combs, Quincy Taylor Brown, Sean "Diddy" Combs, D'Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs and Jessie James Combs attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
(L-R) Justin Dior Combs, Christian Casey Combs, Quincy Taylor Brown, Sean "Diddy" Combs, D'Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs and Jessie James Combs attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording A

Diddy’s sons were gearing up for a fist-fight with Ray J before Chris Brown stepped in, TMZ reported. Three of Diddy’s sons, Christian, Quincy and Justin, confronted Ray J at a Halloween party in L.A. over comments Ray J made about their father. Diddy has been accused of sex trafficking and sexual assault. While Ray J was leaving the party, he was approached by the brothers, who “made it clear they wanted to fight,” sources told TMZ. Then an unlikely hero stepped in: Chris Brown, who was watching from his car, swooped in and diffused the situation. There were no injuries reported. Publicly, Ray J has spoken about Diddy diplomatically. “We’ve all been around him, at least in my era, and have looked up to him,” Ray J said on Cuomo following Diddy’s arrest. “And this situation is super unfortunate, but it’s important to learn a lesson right right now and ensure the next generation understands how to move differently with transparency and integrity.”

Shop with Scouted

Boost Skin Health From the Inside Out With This 3-in-1 Performance Drink
THE BIG 3
Davon Singh
Updated 10.21.24 3:58PM EDT 
Published 10.21.24 3:56PM EDT 
Harlo 3-in-1 sports drink
Harlo.

As temperatures drop and the air gets drier, your skin feels the effects. This typical fall weather strips away moisture from your skin—leaving it vulnerable to irritation and dullness. While topical skincare is important to address this damage, it’s also essential to support your skin from the inside out. Harlo’s 3-in-1 Performance Drink Mix is formulated to support skin health from within, thanks to a blend of complexion-boosting ingredients, including collagen, creatine and electrolytes.

Harlo.

BUY: Harlo 3-in-1 Performance Drink Mix

Collagen supports skin, nail, and joint health. Creatine has long been used to boost muscle growth but has also been shown to support cognitive function. Finally, the included electrolytes are a blend of pink Himalayan salt, potassium, and magnesium that improves hydration. Right now, Harlo is offering a 14-day trial to try the Drink Mix. The first payment is just $5 (for shipping). After that, it’s $38.25 per month.

9
SCOTUS Sides With Trump to Let Virginia Voter Purge Continue
CRACKING DOWN
Mini Racker 

Politics Reporter

Updated 10.30.24 1:27PM EDT 
Published 10.30.24 12:25PM EDT 
The Supreme Court
The Supreme Court is pictured, in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 21, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt Kevin Mohatt/REUTERS

The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the state of Virginia can continue to purge suspected illegal immigrants from its voter rolls. The emergency appeal allows the state’s Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, to forge ahead with an executive order he issued over the summer. Voting rights groups vociferously opposed the program. A judge last week found that it illegally canceled the registrations of 1,600 voters since August, including American citizens. Donald Trump slammed that ruling on Truth Social, writing, “Only U.S. Citizens should be allowed to vote!” and baselessly accusing the judge, who was appointed by Joe Biden, of being a tool in Kamala Harris’ alleged plot to weaponize the justice system. While it’s very rare for non-citizens to vote, the Republican nominee has made numerous allegations about such fraud in his campaign messaging. He has falsely accused Democrats of encouraging undocumented migrants to vote. Wednesday’s ruling broke along ideological lines, with the court’s three Democratic appointees dissenting.

10
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Backs Harris, Suggests ‘Your Favorite’ Winner Does, Too
K-HIVE FOR $400
Sean Craig
Published 10.30.24 1:07PM EDT 
Jeopardy! contestant James Holzhauer stands in front of a podium in the game show's studio.
“Jeopardy!” champ James Holzhauer endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. Eric McCandless/Disney/Getty

Who is Vice President Kamala Harris? That’s the game show appropriate answer to popular Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer’s choice in the 2024 presidential election. Holzhauer, who has the second most winnings and the fifth most consecutive games won in the long-running quiz show’s history, tweeted Tuesday that, “Your favorite Jeopardy champ wants you to vote for Kamala Harris.” He then joked that he was not referring to himself—“I also want you to vote for Kamala Harris”—suggesting, whoever the readers favorite Jeopardy! winner is, they support the Democratic nominee for president. “Do it for both of us,” Holzhauer added. Harris’ Republican opponent, former president Donald Trump, proposed the construction of a National Garden of Heroes in the dying days of his presidency that would have included a statue of Alex Trebek, the Canadian-born longtime Jeopardy! host, who died in 2020. The politically moderate Trebek, meanwhile, said in 2018 that the falsehood-blathering Trump would be a terrible contestant on the show: “He might not agree that any of the correct responses are correct.”

