Trump Supporters Gleefully Threaten Civil War After FBI Raid
‘ONE STEP CLOSER’
On Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, fervent MAGA supporters are pleased with the idea of a civil war following the FBI’s search of the ex-president’s Florida residence. “Biden is trying to start a Civil War,” a Truth user whose bio states “Conservative Truth Shaman,” said. Likewise, a verified pro-Trump user wrote: “Is it just me or does it now feel like we’re one step closer to a Civil War?” But it didn’t end there. “Fuck a civil war, give them a REVOLUTION. We out number all of the 10 to 1,” one user said. Another supporter whose bio says he’s “ULTRA MAGA” added: “And this time we will be armed with more than just flags.” A Truth Social representative didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Tuesday. Vice News further reported on Tuesday morning that “MAGA, QAnon, and far-right message boards and Telegram channels lit up Monday night with calls for a violent response to what some extremists see as a political attack directed by the Biden administration.” That said, it’s not only extreme MAGA users suggesting civil war, as former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka said Monday night that the FBI’s actions are a “declaration of war.”