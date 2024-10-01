Trump Sure Sounds Like He’s Expecting Vance to Lose Debate

Donald Trump has predicted that the debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz Tuesday night will be “rigged” against his running mate—a characteristic move that preceded his own debate against Vice President Kamala Harris weeks ago.

In a Fox Nation interview with his former 2016 campaign manager and White House adviser, Kellyanne Conway, Trump claimed he would want to debate Harris again, but only if it wasn’t “so stacked.”

“I would love to have two or three more debates,” said Trump, who just recently said that it was “too late” to debate again.

“But they’re so rigged and so stacked. You’ll see it tomorrow with JD. It will be stacked,” Trump said, without elaborating.

Trump made the claim even as CBS News has taken the position that its two moderators will not be fact-checking either candidate, as was the case when ABC News hosted Trump and Harris.

After that encounter, which by most accounts Harris won, Trump complained that live fact-checking was unfair to him and that ABC should fire their entire staff. He further ginned up a baseless theory that Harris was provided with the questions ahead of time. She wasn’t.

Trump made that same suggestion before the debate, as well—in the same vein as his comments to Conway Monday night.

As for any future debates against Harris, which she proposed immediately after their Sept. 10 meeting, Trump isn’t on board. The result has been the Democrat’s campaign taunting him as a “chicken.”