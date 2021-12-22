Trump Switches Gears Again, Suggests Jan. 6 Was False Flag Op
MAKE UP YOUR MIND
Donald Trump seems unable to settle on what happened during Jan. 6. First they were “patriots,” then “low class,” then “great people.” Now they may have been the FBI—another theory thoroughly debunked by fact checkers. Trump concurred with alarmist extraordinaire Candace Owens during her radio show that the riot may have been a false flag operation, citing the “reporting” done by acclaimed journalists Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan. “Right, it seems like that,” Trump affirmed. “And you have BLM and you had antifa people. I have very little doubt about that and they were antagonizing and they were agitating.” The FBI has long concluded that antifa and other groups were not responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection, nor were there any credible notions of FBI informants spurring the attack.