Not only was Donald Trump the sole living president—current or former—to not deliver a video message for Jimmy Carter in honor of the 39th president’s milestone 100th birthday on Tuesday, but he made no mention of the historic occasion despite talking about Carter’s presidency in an attempt to criticize Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, the Carter Center shared excerpts of messages of support from Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden that were shown at Carter’s birthday concert last month at Atlanta’s Fox Theater. The concert, a benefit that has raised $1.2 million thus far for the Carter Center’s mission to “wage peace, fight disease, and build hope,” airs Tuesday on Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Clinton, Bush, Obama and Biden also posted about Carter on their official social media accounts. As of publication, Trump hadn’t even done that.

Instead, while campaigning in Waunakee, Wisconsin, Trump used Biden’s administration as a way to mention Carter—and not in a positive way.

“Jimmy Carter is the happiest man because Jimmy Carter is considered a brilliant president in comparison,” Trump said, after having called Biden “the worst.”

Carter, who left office in 1981, has had the longest post-presidency of any former commander-in-chief, and is the only former president to have turned 100. He entered hospice care in February 2023.

Seen Tuesday surrounded by family and friends in his backyard while being saluted with a military flyover, Carter has downplayed his birthday. What’s more important to him, he has made clear through his family, is being able to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.