Donald Trump Takes Aim at Meghan Markle: ‘I’m Not a Fan of Hers’
President Donald Trump, speaking at a press conference Wednesday, said he didn’t much care for Meghan Markle. A reporter in the White House briefing room asked, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chimed in on the U.S. election and essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden. Wondering if I could get your reaction to that?” Trump responded, “I’m not a fan of hers … I wish a lot of luck to Harry. He’s gonna need it.” Prince Harry and Markle have not endorsed a candidate in the U.S. election. In a video published Tuesday, they urged Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election and to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”