Trump Still Takes Big Pension From SAG-AFTRA Despite Quitting 2 Years Ago
BAD ACTORS
SAG-AFTRA was debating expelling former president Donald Trump from their guild in 2021 following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Trump beat them to the punch, though, requesting his “immediate resignation” from the union in a gaudy letter sent to their leadership. But despite it being over two years since he was last a member of SAG-AFTRA, Trump is still collecting six-figure pensions. According to new reporting from The Hollywood Reporter, which examined Trump’s financial disclosure forms released on Friday, the former president took a pension from the Screen Actor’s Guild valued at between $100,000 and $1,000,000 in 2022. That same year, he took a pension from the American Federation of Radio and Television Artists worth between $15,000 and $50,000. Trump’s financial disclosure forms were filed with the Federal Election Commission as a requirement for his planned 2024 presidential run.