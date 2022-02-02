Trump Talked About Capitol Riot Pardons During Last White House Days: Report
NEAR MISS
Former President Donald Trump asked an adviser whether he should pardon the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters during his final days in office, Politico reports. The ex-president reportedly called the adviser three times, each time asking a version of, “Do you think I should pardon them? Do you think it’s a good idea? Do you think I have the power to do it?” On Saturday, Trump said at a rally that he might pardon the alleged insurrectionists: “If I run [in 2024] and I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly, and if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.” More than 700 of the participants in the pro-Trump mob that attacked the Capitol a year ago have been charged with a crime.