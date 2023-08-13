Trump Taunts DeSantis With Plane Banner at Iowa Fair

CHEAT SHEET
Ron DeSantis was holding a “fairside chat” with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds when a plane trailing a banner suddenly appeared above the Iowa State Fair on Saturday. “Be likable, Ron,” the banner read—an obvious reference to the criticism that DeSantis does not have the charisma needed to win the Republican nomination for president and is often awkward on the trail. The Washington Post reports the display was paid for by Donald Trump—who arrived at the fair with supporters from Florida, handed out MAGA hats, and did not meet with Reynolds or take part in the usual fairground activities.