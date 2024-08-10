Trump Tears Into ‘Weird’ Label, Calls Tim Walz ‘Freakish’

Former President Donald Trump tore into Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Bozeman, Montana on Friday night, calling “comrade Walz,” “very freakish.”

“Tim Walz is the man who’s, very freakish,” Trump told the Bozeman crowd. “He’s very freakish. If comrade Walz and comrade Harris win this November, the people cheering will be the pink-haired Marxists, the looters, the perverts, the flag burners, Hamas supporters, drug dealers, gun grabbers and human traffickers.”

Trump also attempted to dispel any notion he or his running mate was “weird.”

“He said, ‘you know I think J.D. Vance is weird,’” Trump said, attempting to do an impression of Walz. “It’s a word that they use, I think he calls me that too, no we’re not, we’re very solid people. We want to have strong borders; we want to have good elections; we want to have low interest rates; we want to be able to buy a house; we want great education; we want strong borders.”

“I think we’re the opposite of weird—they’re weird,” Trump added.

The new messaging strategy from the Democrats of plainly calling Republicans “weird,” was debuted by Walz at a White Dudes for Harris fundraiser in July.

“Is he a danger to society? Yes, Is he a danger to women’s health? Yes. Is he a danger to world peace? Yes. But don’t give him more credit than he needs. He’s just a strange, weird dude,” Walz told the fundraiser of Trump.

The simplified strategy of calling the GOP weird coupled with LBJ-level “make him deny it” rumors about Vance (R-OH) fornicating with furniture, has been described as “feisty” and “effective” by Democratic political strategists who spoke with Vanity Fair.

Trump, quite honestly, told rally goers, he’s fed-up with being called ‘weird’: “It’s unbelievable you know it’s not a word that’s really used too much in politics but it’s a terrible thing that they can do this it’s just a sound bite.”

Vance also took a stab at Walz’s ‘weird’ comments on Wednesday, telling reporters “we’re normal guys,” adding “I mean, talk about, weird with Tim Walz. I don’t know if you guys saw the rally, yesterday, but afterwards, his wife comes up to him and Tim Walz does what any normal Midwestern guy would do, seeing his beautiful wife on stage after a speech, he gives her a firm handshake.”