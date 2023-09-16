Trump Likes ‘the Concept’ of a Female Running Mate
SWITCHING IT UP
Former President Donald Trump has said he likes “the concept” of having a female running mate in an interview set to air Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press. “Are you leaning toward a woman?” anchor Kristen Welker asked. “I like the concept, but we’re going to pick the best person,” Trump said. “But I do like the concept, yes.” He said South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who recently endorsed Trump, would be a “fantastic” vice president. “She’s been a great governor,” he said. “She gave me a very full-throated endorsement, a beautiful endorsement actually. And, you know, it’s been a very good state for me. And certainly she’d be one of the people I’d consider, or for something else maybe. But we have a lot of people. We have a lot of great people in the Republican Party.”