Donald Trump Thanks Fan Who Says He’s Backed by ‘Power of God’
TRULY BLESSED
Nobody would suggest that Donald Trump is lacking in confidence or bombast, and presidential candidates rarely pass on the opportunity to wish God’s blessing on supporters and, indeed, the entire nation. But Trump has outdone himself by posting a full caps rant by an adoring fan, Patriot4Life, who suggests the former president has won the ultimate endorsement. “WE ARE WITNESSING THE POWER OF GOD! LIKE WE HAVER NEVER SEEN BEFORE!” it reads. Just in case we are any doubt, the avid supporter adds (sic): “GOD CHOSE DONALD J. TRUMP FOR THIS TASK GOES WITHOUT QUESTION.” The love letter to the mighty Trump ends with a codeword, NCSWIC, commonly believed to be short for Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming and used by the conspiracy group QAnon to signal the belief that the deep state and its collaborators will all soon be exposed and under arrest. Trump’s response to the Truth Social rant is uncharacteristically brief. He writes, simply: “Thank you!”