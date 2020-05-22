The One Man in America Who Should Want to Hide His Face in Shame Won’t Wear a Mask

The latest episode of the Trump Show went on location to a Ford plant in Michigan that started making ventilators in addition to cars. The biggest drama was would or wouldn’t the president wear a mask, as the factory and state law requires. Act One was mixed. In a private room, he claimed he wore one. On the factory floor in public, he did not, because, he explained, he “didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”

It’s the law in Michigan, and everyone else had one on, but we should stop playing his cultural war game. He’s never going to make the small gesture of wearing a mask to protect others, and that’s no surprise. He hasn’t done that much to protect the country. Columbia University’s highly regarded disease modeling institute just released a study that was grim enough to make anyone’s heart sink.

If we’d begun social-distancing measures one week earlier in March, about 36,000 fewer people would have died from the coronavirus. If that date was rolled back to March 1, a vast majority of the nation’s deaths—about 83 percent—would have been avoided. In short, we’d be South Korea or any number of other countries Donald Trump insists we are better than when we are decidedly not.