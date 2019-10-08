Donald Trump, the President Who Would Be King, Just Got Slapped by the Courts

From the looks of things, the 45th president’s campaign to avoid impeachment is failing, his bid to self-coronate turning to dust. The mist of prosecution is in the air.

As the Supreme Court returns from its summer vacation, Donald Trump was rudely reminded that he is neither king nor sovereign, and that a sitting president is not immune from criminal investigation. Rather, he who dwells in the White House simply sits atop a co-equal branch of government, and is expected to obey the law. Apparently, l’état, ain’t c’est tu.

Just as the American public has swung solidly behind the House’s impeachment inquiry, the president ordered Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the EU, not to testify before Congress. All this after a federal district judge — 78-year old native of Puerto Rico Victor Marrero — on Monday ruled that Donald Trump’s claim of blanket immunity in the face of a grand jury subpoena was “repugnant to the nation’s governmental structure and constitutional values.”