Donald Trump Thinks Cleveland’s Baseball Team Should Keep Its Racist Name

Speaking to an audience in Phoenix on Saturday, former president Donald Trump lamented the fact that Cleveland’s baseball team changed its racist name. The team formerly known as the Indians is now the Guardians. Trump said, “If I were an Indian, I’d sue! Sue them, Indians! What could be better, especially if you have a good team? It’s one of the greatest names, one of the most incredible logos, people loved it. They are going absolutely crazy in Ohio over the name change. Cleveland Guardians? What’s that all about? The insanity of the Left knows no bounds, and both Indians and baseball fans should be greatly insulted.”