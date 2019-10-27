CHEAT SHEET

    ‘TREMENDOUS DISAPPOINTMENT’

    Donald Trump Threatens European Nations That U.S. Taxpayers Won’t Keep Their ISIS Fighters

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Joshua Roberts/Reuters

    President Donald Trump said that the European nations had been a “tremendous disappointment” for refusing to take back captured Islamic State fighters currently being held in Syria. The not-so-veiled threat seemed to suggest that the president was ready to release them if countries like France, Germany and the U.K. didn’t repatriate them soon. “My people called a lot and said take your ISIS fighters,” he said during this Sunday address in which he detailed the killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a Saturday raid. He then said, “The U.S. tax payer isn’t going to pay to look after other countries’ ISIS fighters.”

