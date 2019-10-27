Donald Trump Threatens European Nations That U.S. Taxpayers Won’t Keep Their ISIS Fighters

Read it at Guardian
President Donald Trump said that the European nations had been a “tremendous disappointment” for refusing to take back captured Islamic State fighters currently being held in Syria. The not-so-veiled threat seemed to suggest that the president was ready to release them if countries like France, Germany and the U.K. didn’t repatriate them soon. “My people called a lot and said take your ISIS fighters,” he said during this Sunday address in which he detailed the killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a Saturday raid. He then said, “The U.S. tax payer isn’t going to pay to look after other countries’ ISIS fighters.”