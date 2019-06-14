Trump: WH Counsel Don McGahn ‘May Have Been Confused’ About Me Saying Fire Mueller

Donald Trump disputed his own White House counsel Don McGahn’s sworn testimony to Special Counsel Robert Mueller in a heated interview with ABC Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos. When pressed about why he didn’t testify in the Mueller investigation, Trump testily called Stephanopoulos, who used to work for Bill Clinton, “a little wise guy.” Then he said that McGahn “may have been confused” when he told Mueller that Trump instructed him to fire the special counsel. “I don’t care what [McGahn] says, it doesn’t matter,” Trump said. Stephanopoulos then asked why McGahn would lie under oath. “Because he wanted to make himself look like a good lawyer,” Trump mused. “Or he believed it because I would constantly tell anybody that would listen—including you, including the media—that Robert Mueller was conflicted. Robert Mueller had a total conflict of interest.”