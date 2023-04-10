Trump to Appeal Ruling That Pence Must Testify in Jan. 6 Probe

CHEAT SHEET
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence rally with supporters in Chattanooga, Tennessee, U.S. November 4, 2018.

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    Former President Donald Trump seems awfully concerned about his former second-in-command testifying before a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. According to Bloomberg, Trump will appeal a federal court decision requiring Pence to testify, after a judge in March rejected Trump’s claim that the ex-VP was protected by executive privilege. Pence had also sought to be excused from testifying, claiming he was protected by his role as president of the Senate. This plea, too, was largely rejected, though the ruling did acknowledge some limits on what prosecutors could ask Pence. The former veep has decided not to appeal the ruling.

