Donald Trump to Attend Start of New York Civil Fraud Trial in Person
Read it at The Messenger
Former President Donald Trump is set to attend the first week of his New York civil fraud trial in person, a decision made by Trump and his team as he is not technically required to attend the civil proceedings. Trump requested to reschedule his Tuesday deposition with Michael Cohen to make room for his New York appearance, according to court documents released Friday. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron has already deemed Trump liable for fraud, and as his business empire falls apart it remains to be seen if Trump will be forced to pay the $250 million prosecutors are seeking in damages.