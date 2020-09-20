Trump to His Female Supporters: I Hope Your Husbands OKed You Attending My Rallies
Moments after vowing to nominate a woman to the Supreme Court at his campaign rally in North Carolina on Saturday night, President Trump asked some of his female supporters in the crowd if their husbands had approved their attendance. Trump pretended to poll the crowd on who to nominate when he apparently recognized some of the women in Fayetteville from other rallies. “Ok let’s do a poll. Oh there they are. How many of these have you come to?” he said. “What is this, number what? Like, 90? I see ‘em all over the place, they’re great. I hope your husbands are okay with it. Are they okay?” He went on to say he would nominate a woman to fill the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat because “I like women much more than I like men.” Ginsburg died late Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.