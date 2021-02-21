CHEAT SHEET
Trump to Make First Post-White House Address in Keynote CPAC Speech
Donald Trump will make his first public address since leaving the White House at the Conservative Political Action Conference, the annual gathering that attracts a who’s who of conservative American politicians. The conference, scheduled for Feb. 25-28 in Orlando, Florida, will see the former president “talking about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement,” a source tells Politico, adding that he will likely bash President Joe Biden’s immigration policies as well. He is slated to speak on the last day. Trump has given TV interviews since Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, but CPAC will be his first speech since the change of power.